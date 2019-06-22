Two of Bollywood’s most versatile actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in Mental Hai Kya. The makers recently released a new motion poster where Kangana is seen in the bathtub all bruised.

In the new motion poster, Kangana is all bruised up and can be seen sitting in the bathtub holding a knife. Not just holding it, she curiously stares at the knife while putting on her lipstick. She also has a toaster with burnt bread inside and a curler lying next to her. The intriguing poster will surely grab the viewers attention asking for more. The official Twitter handle of Balaji Motion Pictures shared the poster and wrote, “Will we ever figure out what she’s up to? Trailer Out Soon!”.

Earlier Rajkummar released a motion poster where the lead actors can be seen setting the house on fire. Sharing it on Instagram, he captioned it, “These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who’s side are you on? #TrustNoOne #MentalHaiKya”.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Rajkummar will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.