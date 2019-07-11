Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared the very first glimpse of his son Aryan Khan’s version of Simba in the upcoming Hindi version of The Lion King. The trailer starts with Aryan’s dialogue as Simba where he says, “Mein Hoon Simba, Mufasa Ka Beta” and the uncanny similarity between his and SRK’s voice will leave you amazed. The teaser further talks about his father’s teachings and says his father has made him the protector of everything that touches the sunlight and now if he doesn’t fight then who will. The teaser with Aryan’s voice will surely give you goosebumps.

Sharing the clip, SRK wrote, “Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmsindia. (sic)”

Watch the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram ‪Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmsindia A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jul 10, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT

Karan Johar also took to Twitter to express his excitement on the debut of Aryan as Simba. He wrote, “Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing! (sic)”

Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing!!!!!👍👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/9WEqM5LmVD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 11, 2019

Earlier, SRK has shared his first glimpse as King Mufasa. In the teaser, he is seen teaching his son Simba, voiced by his own son Aryan, the meaning of being a “true king”. “Main hamesha tumhare saath hun, aur hamesha tumhare saath hi rahunga…Bas yaad rakhna ke tum kaun ho… Ek sacha raja (Simba, I am always with you and will always be there for you. Just remember, who you are – a true king,” Shah Rukh says as Mufasa.“Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In cinemas on July 19,” SRK tweeted on Friday while sharing the link of the trailer.



Talking about the film, SRK told a leading news agency, “The Lion King has been, for not just me but for so many people around the world, one of the favourite films that they have enjoyed with their families and kids. There are only three films that one loved actually while growing up. One is The Lion King, followed by The Jungle Book and Bambi. For one, it didn’t have a human being in it, and (secondly) it was a film that was based on the relationship of a father and a son. That was special. It’s the kind of movie that you can watch with all your children, whatever age and stage they are at. Even without being an actor and just as an audience, the movie is a wholesome experience. It’s a complete film.”

Disney India has roped in Ashish Vidyarthi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and Asrani for the Hindi version as well. Ashish has lent his voice to Scar, Shreyas has given voice of Timon, Sanjay to Pumbaa and Asrani to Zazu.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.