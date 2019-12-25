Today is December 25 and the world is celebrating the joyous festival of Christmas. The year ends with a bash where people cheer all around. We already have information on how Bollywood actors have been celebrating the festival. From hosting and attending parties to the decorations in their homes to feel the festive vibe – Check out all that you need to know about these star kids’ Christmas 2019.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Christmas party on Tuesday and several Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Ayan Mukerji and more were snapped at Saif Ali Khan’s house. Karan shared the pictures from Kareena’s Christmas bash featuring Ranbir, Alia, Saif, Malaika, Arjun and others.

View this post on Instagram Merry Xmas!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:37am PST

Taimur Ali Khan at Ahil Sharma’s Christmas Party hosted by Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji hosted a Christmas party on Monday and several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence. Celebs namely Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan attend.

Shibani Dandekar shared an endearing family pic and captioned it as, Seasons greetings from mine to yours ..my forever family .. my heart and soul .. my everything .. (sic)



The Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set for Christmas in whites and red.

View this post on Instagram Merry xmas ❤🎅 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 23, 2019 at 10:54pm PST



Besides Bollywood, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar who will be soon seen on the silver screen opposite Akshay Kumar also posted her Pre-Christmas picture. Chillar posted a picture with her mother and said that all she wants for her Christmas is her mother.

View this post on Instagram 🎵 All I want for Christmas is you 🎵 #MerryChristmas A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:43am PST



Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ also shared a picture wearing the cap and termed himself “Santa”. “Y fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye,” Aaryan wrote along with the picture.

View this post on Instagram Kartik Aaryan brings out his best Xmas vibe on Christmas Eve! A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Dec 24, 2019 at 5:16am PST

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a pic with her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on December 23. The picture, originally posted by Akansha, was captioned, “Happy Christmas Eve Eve. If you know, you know.”

Janhvi Kapoor also took her Instagram to share her picture donning the red Santa Claus Cap. “It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid,” the actor captioned her picture where she was seen wearing a beautiful smile.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was the first person to share her Christmas ready look in a dreamy post full of sunshine. “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” the actor captioned the post.