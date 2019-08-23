Pop singer Miley Cyrus in a series of tweets has denied cheating on actor Liam Hemsworth on social media.

Cyrus on Thursday took to Twitter to deny all rumours about cheating on her estranged husband and said that she has nothing to hide.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 per cent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” Cyrus wrote.

She admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger but was never unfaithful to Hemsworth.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom”.

She added that she got “kicked out of a hotel in Transylvania” for getting Hemsworth a “pen*s cake and licking it” and “swung on a wrecking ball naked”.

“But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed. There are no secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I have grown up,” she wrote.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade,” she added.

Miley said that she loves Hemsworth and always will.

The 26-year-old singer stressed that she is not a liar.

“But at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” she said.

The Party In The U.S.A crooner concluded: “I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was a younger.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of their marriage, and nearly a decade of dating.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. The two had called off their engagement in 2013, before getting back together in 2015, and then finally got married in December 2018.