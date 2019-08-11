International pop star Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth have announced a split after eight months of the wedding. The news was revealed by Miley’s representative who released a statement saying both Miley and Liam need to focus on themselves and their respective careers. The statement added that the couple will, however, continue to co-parent their pets. Here’s the full statement: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The news has been revealed after Miley was spotted spending some quality time with Kaitlyn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, during a girls’ getaway to Lake Como, Italy, on Friday. The pictures of the Wrecking Ball-hitmaker in which she was seen kissing Carter went viral on social media the other day.

Reports also suggest that Miley’s intimacy with Carter is the reason behind her separation with Liam. She had Instagrammed a picture with a cryptic caption a few days back, that led to the speculations of her split-up with Liam even before the couple’s official announcement. The caption read, “Mute me if you don’t want spammed” (sic). Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 10, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

Miley and Liam have always been in an on-and-off relationship. They first met on the sets of Nicholas Sparks film adaptation The Last Song in the year 2010 and fell in love with each other. In June 2012, the reports of their engagement circulated. But, in September 2013, they called it off. Later, in the year 2016, the reports suggested that they were engaged once again. Miley herself confirmed the news of her engagement on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2016. Last year, in October 2018, the two stars got married at their home in Franklin Tennessee.

Meanwhile, as rumours about Miley’s closeness with Kaitlyn Carter are rife, many of her fans are recalling how she described her marriage with Liam in an interview last month. The Hannah Montana-star, who identifies herself as pansexual, said that her marriage with Liam is ‘confusing, complex and modern.’ She added she still finds herself ‘very attracted to women’ and that she doesn’t ‘fit into a stereotypical wife role.’