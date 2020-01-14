Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are giving their social media handle a break from all those travel and fitness goals. Lovebirds yet again managed to raise the bar of couple goals as they were seen running at a marathon in traditional Assamese attire during the festival of Bihu. Setting fans drooling over their adorable chemistry, Milind and Ankita’s video is currently the cutest thing on the Internet and we are not exaggerating. On Monday, the couple took to the streets in Assam to celebrate the festival of Bihu. Well, it wasn’t an ordinary run as the couple donned traditional outfits. Ankita was seen wearing an ethnic Assamese saree, whereas Milind sported a T-shirt and dhoti.

In the video, Ankita and Milind can be seen running with a group of women as well as a father and his young child in a pram. The video is an adorable one as Ankita leads the way, with Milind holding a flag and running at the back. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, “The festival of Bihu, especially #rongalibihu has always been so so close to my heart. The way people open their homes to groups of people in order to watch them perform their folk dance and hear them sing, the way we get into the spirit of sharing our homemade snacks with each other and the pride and respect we feel for the culture that flows in us! I love the simplicity in these small things.”

“I know #assam right now is not at it’s best to celebrate #bhugalibihu and it’s heartbreaking considering how joyful an occasion it is for each one of us! But I pray we find our way to normalcy. Normalcy – which is being exceptionally loving, which is loving our culture, our tradition. No matter where we are, a part of #axom is always with us! Love and positivity always! Wish you all a proud #bhugalibihu in advance! And yes I love running in my #muga #rihamekhela”, Ankita also addressed the unrest in the northeastern state.

Watch the video:



Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.