Bollywood’s hottest actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar left the Internet gushing over their romance yet again as they treated it with a beautiful picture of their hike at Mount Takao, Tokyo. Sharing the viral picture from 2020, the lovebirds instantly set fans on a frenzy as they were left craving for a similar romantic getaway with their partner.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ankita shared a picture where he and Ankita can be seen posing in front of a picturesque background at Mount Takao. The couple trekked along the mountain peak. Donning bomber jackets, Milind-Ankita smile at the camera holding each other, the couple looked head over heels in love with each other.

The picture was captioned, “Friday faces from the top of #mounttakao ❤️ After a long run, we did a small trek for recovery the next day 😊 If you are looking for a good walk/jog uphill around #tokyo then take the metro from Tokyo to #takao which takes about an hour and choose one of many trails when you come out of the station to climb up to the top of #mounttakao. This hill has one Buddhist temple, one temple of #mounttakao (because they pray to the mountain god), some beautiful old trees and a monkey park. To spice it up, you can go up one trail and come down another 😊 They also have cable car services but I highly recommend you ditch them 😁 The view from the top is incredible, even better if you’re there in autumn or spring. It will take you about a maximum of 3 hours to the top and back including the time you take for photographs or just enjoy the beauty of it all.”

Have a look:

Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their sultry intimate moments.