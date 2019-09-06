Where every celebrity gives gym motivation on social media, not leaving behind this time is Mira Kapoor in a neon green crop top. The real-life Preeti Sikka of ‘Kabir Singh’ is giving major fitness goals. After wrapping up son Zain’s first birthday yesterday, Mira Rajput reached the gym today even when it was pouring. Honestly speaking, the mommy-of-two is looking already so fit and now we know why! Mira was all smiles as she walked past the shutterbugs. While she looked radiant as always it’s needless to say that she has surely come a far way in her fitness journey.

Joining the glamorous beauty, hubby Shahid Kapoor gives couple goals in a series of pictures shared by paps. We can spot Shahid and Mira heading towards the gym. The power couple stepped out in Bollywood style in rain. Shahid looked cool in his greys, and Mira spruced the monsoon woes with her neon game on point.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s pictures with Shahid Kapoor during gym routine:

Both Shahid and Mira are doting parents to their kids. While the actor has always maintained that it’s the best feeling in the world to go back to his kids after a tiring day at work, mommy Mira has also expressed how much she loves her time at home with the two kids.

Shahid and Mira met through family friends and decided to take the plunge on July 6, 2015. It was an arranged marriage but they fell in love eventually. Their wedding was one of the most hyped affairs at that time.