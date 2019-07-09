Shahid Kapoor‘s wife, Mira Rajput, an avid social media user, keeps updating fans with adorable pictures of her family. The actor recently treated fans with another photo of herself with her daughter Misha Kapoor that will surely melt your heart.

Mira took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Misha and captioned it, “Match .” In the adorable photo shared, Mira and Misha can be seen twinning in pink and green salwar suits. Their million dollar smile can make anyone’s day.

View this post on Instagram Match 👯‍♀️ #tb A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 8, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated their four years of marriage. On the occasion, Mira shared a picture with Shahid from their wedding and Shahid shared Mira’s first picture he saved on his phone. Mira captioned her’s as “You make my world and me go round #happy4,” while Shahid captioned his post, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is busking on the success of his last release Kabir Singh. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore club. Shahid, who has been applauded for his performance in the film, earlier shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the audience for showering their love at the “most flawed character he has ever played”.

Kabir Singh garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.