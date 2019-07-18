The highly awaited trailer of Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal has finally been dropped and the minds have been blown to say the least. Gripping audiences like never before, the Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar starrer, along with power-packed performances of Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, leaves one with goosebumps and for long.

Highlighting how Indians can carve their own niche without foreign support, Akshay’s voiceover starts the trailer with the words, “There is no science without experiment.” In the 2 minutes and 52 second that follow, we see a team of newbies who come together due to various connections with the planet Mars but finding it impossible to work upon Akshay’s tedious project of successfully sending India’s first satellite on Mars in the first attempt. Grit, determination and innovative ideas packed with some necessary dose of humour, are mixed together to finally inspire the world. “Poori duniya se kaho, copy that!” is how Akshay and his women army mark their victory in the ‘incredible true story’ of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

Watch Mission Mangal’s trailer here:

Mission Mangal features Akshay in the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan and Vidya as Tara Shinde. Both of them lead a team of other scientists by helping them in overcoming their personal inhibitions in life to work towards one mission – successfully send India’s first satellite on Mars in the first attempt. The makers are sure that the story of the film will inspire people to think big and work hard to achieve their dreams no matter how difficult they look on the surface.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Hindi and Hope Productions. Notably, India had launched its Mangalyaan on Mars on November 5, 2013. After the achievement, India became the first Asian country to enter the Mars orbit and the first one in the world to have done it in the first attempt itself. Further, India’s ISRO became the fourth largest agency in the world after Roscosmos, NASA and the European Space Agency to reach the planet. The film, that’s expected to show the same inspiring story, is slated to hit the screens as the big Independence Day release this year.