The much-awaited special episode of Man vs Wild featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ace adventurer Bear Grylls on Discovery Channel finally got aired and the world saw the Indian leader exploring the wilderness in Jim Corbett National park. Throughout the episode, PM Modi kept an enchanted peace of mind as he travelled through unexpected weather conditions and dealt with a possible threat of animal attack.

Explaining his experience of knowing the ‘most important man in the country,’ Grylls at a point on the show said, “He is cold, he is wet, but he is a hero. Well done.”

As the host and the PM set on their journey of exploring mother nature in India and appreciate India’s rich fauna and flora, the leader made many interesting statements. He talked about how India is taking immediate steps towards environmental protection and shares anecdotes from his ‘unsophisticated childhood.’

Here are a few important statements PM Narendra Modi made:

On going to the Himalayas:

“At the age of 17, 18, I left home. And I was thinking about what to do with life. I wanted to see the spiritual world. I went to the Himalayas since I liked nature. I met people there and stayed with them. I got to learn a lot from them.”

On his ‘first vacation’:

“My focus has always been development. This trip with you is my first vacation in 18 years,”

On his childhood:

“I didn’t have a sophisticated childhood. When I went to school I kept myself perfect, I didn’t have an iron at home so used keep burnt coal on cooper bowl to iron my shirt.”

On the rules of nature:

“We should not take this place as a danger zone. When we go against nature then everything becomes dangerous; human beings too become dangerous. On the other hand, if we co-operate with nature, then she also co-operates with us.”

On India’s cleanliness campaign:

“Any outsider can’t make India clean. The people of India can make India clean. Personal hygiene is in the culture of the Indian people. We need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done a lot of work on it and recently we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon.”

On his experience on Man vs Wild:

“I really enjoyed today. All my memories from my time in the Himalayas came back to me. It reminded me of the days I spent on the banks of Narmada river. And, whether it is a river or pond or a waterfall, in my younger days, when I was learning to meditate, all these things held an important place. Today again I was reminded and felt that happiness, which I felt in the past. It was a heartwarming experience.”

