Actor Mona Singh has tied the knot with her South Indian investment banker boyfriend Shyam on December 27, 2019. The wedding took place with close friends and family members in attendance. Mona looked gorgeous in red shimmery lehenga teamed up with huge maang tikka, chooda and opted for other bridal jewellery. Her groom Shyam decked up in a yellow sherwani for the nuptials. The wedding took place as per the Hindu customs and the pictures from her special day have surfaced the internet.

Her co-stars Gaurav Gera and Rakshanda Khan have shared her video from dancing to ‘Halka Halka Saroor’ to her kaleere ceremony.

Check out the videos and pictures here:

View this post on Instagram #MonaSingh Ties The Knot With Boyfriend #Shyam In Mumbai A post shared by THE NEWS 18 (@thenews18official) on Dec 27, 2019 at 3:49am PST

Earlier, her pictures from her mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. For her pre-wedding ceremony, she opted for a pink salwar suit with floral accessories and Mehendi in her hands. Gaurav Gera can also be seen posing with the bride.

Mona has always been tight-lipped about her personal life. She made sure that no rumour, no controversy about her personal life gets out in the public. She was recently seen in Colors TV show Kavach alongside Vivek Dahiya. The actor is also playing an important role in Aamir Khan’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona rose to fame with her role as Jasmeet Walia aka Jassi in the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She last starred in 2016 TV show Kavach…Kali Shaktiyon Se. Her current show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is an Ekta Kapoor production, a love triangle story featuring Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Singh. Mona made her Bollywood debut with the 2009 hit movie 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She will be joining the duo once again in the 2020 movie Laal Singh Chaddha.