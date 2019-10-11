The official trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty‘s much-awaited movie Motichoor Chaknachoor was released on Friday. In the trailer, Nawazuddin plays the role of a 36-year-old bachelor who is a little too eager to get married, but unable to find a partner. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty plays the role of a considerably younger woman, who wants to get married to NRI to fulfill her dreams of a life outside of India.

Going by the trailer, it looks the film is going to be a fun riot with its cutting edge comedy. Motichoor Chaknachoor seems to be serving the viewers a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress.

What looks funnier is the unconventional pairing which makes the film particularly interesting. It will give you Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh vibes, the Rajpal Yadav and Rituparna Ghosh-starrer about a man married to a woman who is taller than him.

Watch the trailer of Motichoor Chaknachoor here:

Sharing the trailer, Nawazuddin wrote on Twitter, “Myself Pushpinder… Le de ke ek maudi mil toh gayi, par ab kya hoga? #MotichoorChaknachoor trailer out now! http://bit.ly/MotichoorChaknachoorTrailer @theathiyashetty@MotichoorMovie @viacom18studios @woodpeckermv @AndhareAjit #RajeshBhatia #KiranBhatia @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Other than Athiya and Nawazuddin, the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles. The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on November 15, this year.

Motichoor Chaknachoor also has a special appearance by Sunny Leone for a dance number. This is Athiya’s third film after Hero and Mubarakan.