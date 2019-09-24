After Made in China’s trailer, the makers have introduced the first song of Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao‘s film – Odhani. It is a Gujarati number and is already climbing up the charts for its foot-tapping Garba beats and the high octane dance by actors Mouni and Raj. The song sung by Neha Kakar, Darshan Raval & Sachin – Jigar is set in a Chinese interior backdrop.

Odhani is here to kick off the festive season and make you groove along with the stars. It is the remix version of popular Gujarati song – ‘Odhni Odhu Ne Udi Udi Jaye’. The two-minute twenty-one-second melody is a totally groovy number. What more to watch out for in the song are the Mouni Roy’s sensuous and sizzling dance moves!

Watch the first song ‘Odhani’ from ‘Made in China’:

Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, Made in China is a story that has all the emotions and with the audience’s trust on Rajkummar’s film choices, it is expected to draw a good number of audience to the theatres. The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller ‘Wrong Side Raju’. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick. Made in China, originally scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, will now be releasing on Diwali this year.