Mumbai: A local court has issued summons to actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in a defamation case filed by Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab in 2017.

Pancholi had filed the complaint against the actress and her sister Rangoli at the Andheri magistrate’s court after Kangana had alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with Pancholi when she was a newbie in Bollywood.

Pancholi had claimed that the actress had been maligning him for years, but when she named him and spoke in a derogatory manner about him on television, he decided to file the complaint.

“Kangana and her sister Rangoli dragged my wife, son and daughter (into the matter) which was not good. I am concerned about myself and my family,” he had said.

“I can’t be called a woman-beater or an abuser or (accused of) the image that she has given me. I am not going to sit back and take all of this,” Pancholi had added.

The next date of hearing is on July 26.

(With Inputs from Agencies)