Actor Amrita Dhanoa, who was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Mumbai, spoke out against her arrest by the Mumbai Police. In her latest interview with Spotboye, Amrita put the blame of her arrest on her ex-boyfriend, Arhaan Khan. The actor said she was trapped into this racket and she knows that Arhaan was behind it.

Amrita, along with another struggling actor named Richa Singh, was arrested for allegedly ‘supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels’ in the city. As per a report in the entertainment portal, Amrita was arrested by Dindoshi Police on Thursday night from outside a big hotel in Mumbai where she was allegedly keeping touch with the prostitutes she had sent to the hotel. The actor denied her involvement in the racket and maintained that her ex-boyfriend is behind the arrest because he wanted to take revenge from her after she ‘exposed’ him for duping her and hiding his identity.

The raid was conducted by DCP D Swami on the basis of a tip-off. “Bollywood actress Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh were arrested for allegedly supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels,” he told news agency PTI. Both Amrita and Richa were arrested under sections 370 (3), 34 of Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

Meanwhile, Amrita rose to fame recently after she spoke about her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan. Arhaan, who is currently dating Rashami Desai, got evicted from the reality show but not before having an earful from host Salman Khan and others for hiding details about his past from Rashami. Apparently, it was believed that Arhaan was married and had a kid from his first wife and he never let Rashami know about this. This led his ex-girlfriend Amrita to emerge and put some more blames on him. She alleged that Arhaan was a habitual liar and he used to do the same when he was in a relationship with her.