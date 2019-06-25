Mumbai: A television journalist here on Tuesday lodged a criminal complaint against actor Salman Khan and his aides on charges of assault, threat, abuse and others.

Maharashtra head of news channel JK24x7, Ashok S Pandey, has filed the plea before the 10th Court, Andheri, against Khan, his aide Vijay and another unknown person. His lawyer Neeraj Gupta said, “The matter will come up for hearing on July 12. The court will also decide whether the police will be directed to conduct an investigation, or issue summons to the accused.”

According to his plea, Pandey was driving from Juhu to Kandivali in his car on April 24 when he spotted Khan cycling on the road along with two of his aides who were escorting him. Pandey was accompanied by his cameraman Sayyed Irfan.

Pandey has claimed that he asked the aides if they could film Khan and the men allowed him to do so. However, when they did so, Khan got upset and his aides allegedly jumped upon Pandey’s car and started assaulting him.

Then, Khan also allegedly joined in the assault. The actor also took away Pandey’s phone and tried to delete data from it.

Pandey has alleged that when he started towards the D N Nagar Police Station to lodge a complaint, Khan again abused him and tried to grab his phone.

He has gone on to say that he had filed his complaint then itself but now, after two months have elapsed, officers at the D N Nagar Police Station quashed his complaint saying no offence was carried out.

Pandey has also claimed that he was approached by Khan’s representative, one Zohaib, who reportedly admitted to the misbehaviour and requested him to settle the matter. However, Pandey refused to give in, he said.

Pandey has asked the court to direct the police for a detailed inquiry and also take suitable action against the accused.