The journey for Faisal Khan on Nach Baliye 9 ended on a sad note when he got injured on the sets of his another show and underwent surgery. His dance partner Muskaan Kataria, later, accused him of infidelity and mentioned that he cheated on her. Faisal addressed the accusations and maintained that he was shocked to hear about Muskaan’s baseless allegations. Now, in her latest interview, Muskaan once again spoke out. She accused Faisal of cheating on her not once but twice.

Muskaan talked to a daily recently and revealed that she had first ‘caught’ Faisal red-handed in the first year of their dating period. The actor said that she read Faisal’s conversations with one of his female friends and realised he was cheating on her. She was quoted saying, “Faisal first cheated on me nine months ago, a year after we started dating. She was a friend of his, and I caught him after I saw his chat conversations. He apologised to me profusely and I decided to give our relationship a second chance, as I truly loved him.”

Ever since she accused Faisal of not being a loyal partner, it was being said that Muskaan was doing all that to gain limelight. She also addressed the same allegations and said Faisal himself took the decision of making their relationship public and she had no intention of using her bond with the actor to gain publicity. “The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste,” she said.

With the buzz around their breakup, the name of acto0r Sneha Wagh also cropped up as it was believed that Faisal cheated on Muskaan with Sneha. In an interview with Bombay Times, Wagh quashed all such rumours and said she has nothing to do with their separation. “I have never shied away from talking about my personal life. I have stood by my friends through thick and thin and that’s how it is with Faisal. What’s the big deal about it? I don’t understand why someone is seeking publicity using my name. Yeh toh begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewaana wala case ho gaya hai. I have no role in their relationship or split,” she explained.

Faisal and Muskaan were one of the most loved contestants on Nach Baliye 9 and their chemistry was appreciated by both the audience and the judges.