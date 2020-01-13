Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to entertain the contestants with his exemplary culinary skills and presented them with some cuisines created by him. He took to social media the next day to talk about a ‘humble’ incident that happened with him inside the house. Khanna posted a few pictures in his Instagram stories and revealed how Asim Riaz chose to feed him first while the rest of the contestants got busy with their share of food. It was a simple observation by the chef and something that touched him at a personal level but he got heavily scrutinised for praising Asim. So much so was the backlash that several social media users even questioned his faith over having food from the hands of a Muslim man.

Now, the chef took to Instagram to make a big note explaining how he was criticised for writing about a gesture that seemed heartwarming to him. He then lashed out at those questioning his faith by writing that ‘he is Indian’ and that is his only faith. Here’s what he wrote, “Dear All.

I was in BiggBoss house a few days back.

We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team…….when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat.

They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food.

Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first.

It was a genuine moment to thank me.

When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions.

Even questioning my faith.

I’m an Indian and that’s my faith.

I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end.

Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small. ❤️” (sic)

Earlier, while posting the pictures of Asim feeding him a piece of cake before having it himself, Khanna wrote that it was important to see it as a gesture of humility because the contestants are living in a place where they hardly get to see anything lavish forget eating a Michelin star meal. He made a tweet and wrote, “When house mates are living in Bigg Boss for months without luxuries and when given a Michelin Star meal, it moved me that Asim fed me first.

I’m not a part of any team, but we must honor a humbling moments in life.

This gratitude is what defines us as human. 🙏🏼” (sic)

How Vikas was moved with Asim’s gesture is something that belongs to his level of sensitivity. It’s not upto anyone to judge how something goes on to touch someone’s heart in what capacity because it’s linked with a person’s emotions, his experiences in life and his perspective of looking at people and situations differently. What do you think?