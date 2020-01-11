It was probably one of the most meaningful episodes of Bigg Boss 13 in a long time. The latest guest on the show, acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, encouraged the contestants to come out with their stories of personal trauma. While Paras Chhabra talked about overcoming stammering, Rashami Desai revealed that she tried to kill herself as a child because she was ridiculed for being a girl. Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli opened up on being sexually harassed in the past.

Madhurima revealed that in her growing up years, her tuition teacher tried to touch her inappropriately and she found out that it was a repeated behaviour. The popular actor added that it didn’t take her long to realise that the man tried to take advantage by sending her brother off to fetch a glass of water or something else so that he could be left alone with Madhurima. The actor went on to say that she sensed the behaviour and informed her parents about it who supported her throughout. Laxmi and other contestants supported Madhurima and told her that they were proud of her.

Arti revealed that her domestic help had attempted to rape her at their house in Lucknow. She said she fought back strongly and jumped off the second floor of her building thinking of it as the only way to rescue herself. Arti added that she started having panic attacks and slipped into depression later but her family supported her and she came out like a winner.

All these stories were discussed to share a feeling of mutual strength and inspiration. All the contestants in the house seemed both shocked and motivated by each other’s stories and probably the audience also felt the same. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!