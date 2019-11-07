Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has shared a picture with Brahmastra director and her ‘friend’ Ayan Mukherjee. Taking To Instagram, Mouni uploaded the picture and can be seen striking a pose with Ayan as she resumes the shooting of Brahmastra. In the photo, Mouni looks hot in a black top teamed up with black pants and a long blue shrug. Ayan, on the other hand, opted for a casual look in a grey t-shirt and grey pants. The duo looks adorable as they pose together for a click.

Sharing the post, Mouni wrote, “Mythical magical creatures! #BrãhamastrãCálls. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Mythical magical creatures 🤓! #BrãhamastrãCálls🔱 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 7, 2019 at 5:14am PST



The duo was also rumoured to be dating. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told that Ayan Mukerji knows a lot about a lot of things. “Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. She further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project.

Earlier, talking about the film, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”

The film Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan is also playing an integral part in the film.