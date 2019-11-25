The makers of the Naagin series have released the first promo of the latest season. Featuring Nia Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin in the lead, the promo shows Udaan fame Vijayendra Kumeria as the male lead. The promo shared by Ekta Kapoor on her social media handles shows a dramatic baseline of the story. It begins with Vijayendra’s character protecting Nia’s character from goons in a market. However, the moment he picks up her dupatta that earlier fell on the floor, he is shocked to see a giant snake underneath. He then follows the snake to an old temple where he finds it getting converted into a human figure and there arrives the Naagin of the show – Jasmine Bhasin.

Earlier, Ekta welcomed Nia and Jasmine in the Naagin club in style on social media. Both the actors thanked her for giving them the opportunity to feature in one of the most popular shows in the history of Hindi television. While releasing the new promo of the show, Ekta took to Instagram and wrote, “NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL …coming sooon” (sic)

View this post on Instagram NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL …coming sooon A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 24, 2019 at 8:01am PST

Naagin is one of the most-watched supernatural shows in India. The first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in other important roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in other important roles.

The new season is now expected to go on air from December 7 this year. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Naagin 4!