Famous TV actor Nia Sharma is in the headlines because of her upcoming project Naagin 4. The fourth instalment of the superhit show was announced a few days back and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor herself welcomed Nia onboard. “Welcome to the world of Naagins Nia Sharma,” Ekta wrote. Expressing her gratitude Nia replied, “And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege”.

Ever since the announcement, Naagin fans are waiting to see the look of Nia as Naagin. The latest update on the show is that a picture of Nia Sharma as Naagin has been leaked all over the internet and netizens are calling it Nia’s look for Naagin 4.

The caption of the viral picture reads, “Naagmani ko bachana hoga. Usse sirf tum bacha sakti ho. Wada karo. @niasharma90 #niasharma #naagin #naagin4 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel”.

Before Nia, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti have played pivotal parts in the show.

Take a look:

The promo of Naagin 4 hints at the two Naagins in the story. Now that Nia’s name is out, the audience is awaiting the announcement of the second face. Season 4 of the show is expected to go on air by the end of November or early December. However, nothing official regarding its premiere date is announced yet.



On the professional front, Nia Sharma began her television career on the serial Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha as Anu. Then made her next move with the serial Behnein as Nisha Mehta. In 2011, Nia played female Lead role Maanvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, a layered character with a range of emotions from drama to comedy to emotional shades, suffering from cancer. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 titled pain in Spain.