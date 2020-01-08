Television popular actors and powered couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali, who won many hearts on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3, are having trouble in their marriage. As per the latest reports, the couple is living separately as they are having some issues. A source close to the couple revealed to an entertainment portal, “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues. The problems are at an initial stage, and they have been piling up over the time.”

Reacting on the same, Aamir said, “I don’t know what you are talking about!”

However, a couple of weeks back, Aamir shared a video to wish Sanjeeda on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy bday love. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday.” (sic) Sanjeeda replied to the post and wrote, “Thanks Ali.” (sic)



Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in 2012 after being in a long relationship. They will also be celebrating their ninth anniversary in two months. The couple gained fame after they won Nach Baliye 3.

View this post on Instagram Wat a day.. A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) on Aug 30, 2019 at 7:50am PDT



Meanwhile, The Kuwait born actor Sanjeeda rose to fame as a quirky girl-next-door in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Later, she was seen in popular TV shows like Kayamath, Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar among others. Sanjeeda has also shown her dancing skills in dance shows like Nach Baliye 3, Nach Baliye 4 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

On the other hand, Aamir featured in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon K, F.I.R. among others and is currently on a break from TV.