Nach Baliye 9’s youngest couple Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria, who had to leave the show following former’s injury on the sets of his show Chandragupta Maurya are no longer together. Yes, you heard us right! Faisal and Muskaan have broken up and the reason behind it is infidelity. Mukaan spoke to Times of India and confirmed the news saying that they have broken up and are no longer together.

As per the latest reports, the breakup happened after Muskaan caught Faisal cheating on her. Reacting to the news, Muskaan told TOI, “I don’t know what is happening. The mess is all around. I am not in a state to discuss further.”

View this post on Instagram We are born with great jeans #punintended @muskaankataria A post shared by Faisal Khan (@faisalkhan30) on Aug 23, 2019 at 5:42am PDT

The couple has dated for two years and the rumours of their breakup were doing rounds before Nach Baliye 9. However, Faisal and Muskaan refuted the news and participated in the show as a couple. The duo has given some of the power-packed performances and has received Hi-5 consecutively for five times. Muskaan has even performed alone and dedicated her last performance to Faisal.



Earlier, talking about the injury, Faisal told Hindustan Times, ““I have done this stunt before, so, I don’t know what went wrong. When I jumped off the horse, I fell badly and broke my tibia and fibula- the two long bones in the lower leg. This accident was unexpected and when I was being tended to, I was in shock. I am a dancer and never have I been hurt while dancing or performing stunts in my acting career.”