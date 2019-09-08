Actor Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria have taken a break from Nach Baliye 9 following the former’s injury on the sets of his show Chandragupta Maurya. The actor fell off his horse while performing a horse-riding scene in the period show. Now, in his interview with a daily, Faisal opened up on his injury and just how much he is going to miss the stage of Nach Baliye 9.

Faisal and Muskaan have been giving perfect performances on the show by impressing both the judges and the audience with their chemistry. In fact, the actor considered the platform as his return to dancing after winning Dance India Dance as a child. In his interview with Hindustan Times, Faisal said the injury was unbelievable as he has done many stunts in the past and this didn’t seem a big deal to him. The actor, who rose to fame with his performance in TV show Maharana Pratap earlier, added that he was in shock for a long time when he fell off the horse he was attempting to ride. Faisal also said he has been a dancer all his life and never did he get hurt by performing a stunt like this.

He told the daily, “I have done this stunt before, so, I don’t know what went wrong. When I jumped off the horse, I fell badly and broke my tibia and fibula- the two long bones in the lower leg. This accident was unexpected and when I was being tended to, I was in shock. I am a dancer and never have I been hurt while dancing or performing stunts in my acting career.”

Faisal also made a heartfelt Instagram post from the hospital explaining how he underwent a surgery and doctors have advised him for a straight two-weeks rest. A part of the caption on his post read, “Ask me what an addiction dance is, ask me what an addiction the stage is and I shall tell you every minute in the next two months shall be incomplete, as I am without dance in my life! Keep us in your prayers 🙏” (sic). Here’s the full post:

His dance partner Muskaan wrote an emotional post for their choreographer Omkar Shinde. She posted, “Omiii, the more I write about you the more I think it is less. @omkarshinde1 You are one extraordinary champion which people admire. Couldn’t ask for better mentor for my first screen performance. Thankyou is a small word for you. I am gonna miss you so much as an instructor. Cheers to our bond which got stronger day by day. Love and respect ❣” (sic)

Faisal and Muskaan were one of the top scorers on Nach Baliye 9. However, now, the makers are expected to introduce a wild card entry to fill their place after Muskaan gave a solo performance and bid goodbye to the audience for now. Our good wishes with Faisal!