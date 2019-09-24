Nach Baliye 9 has been the most controversial and interesting season so far with contestants forgetting steps or getting into a fight with the judges, Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. After Natasha Stankovic forgot her steps on the stage, now the wild card jodi, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have landed themselves in trouble again after former forgot her steps.

According to the reports, During the recent shoot of the show, Madhurima forgot her steps while performing for the judges and post that walked off the stage in the middle of her performance. Later, she came back to perform again but Vishal could not recollect her steps. The incident left Ahmed fuming with anger.

A source from the sets said, “Yet again, Madhurima and Vishal landed in trouble as Madhurima forgot her steps and walked off and when she returned to perform, things did not work out. Their act really irked judge Ahmed Khan and the couple was not accorded any marks.”

View this post on Instagram #NachBaliye9 Tonight at 8pm @starplus @banijayasia #vishaladityasingh @yashpandya2013 A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

The incident irked Ahmed Khan and he had second thoughts about their second performance. However, Khan permitted them to perform again but the judges decided not to give them marks. This has landed Madhurima and Aditya in bottom two and it might land them into the elimination zone. Raveena and Ahmed have been miffed with the ex-couple over their constant fights and issues on the show.

Earlier, Aly Goni’s partner, Natasha forgot her steps in the middle of her performance on stage. Instead of continuing with her performance, Natasha left the stage after freezing in the middle of her performance. This made the judges angry. The judges also warned the couple saying acts like these will force them to make surprise eliminations.

