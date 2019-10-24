Seems like there’s no end to the controversies related to Nach Baliye 9. The dance reality TV show is in its last stage and the grand finale is soon going to be shot. After witnessing so many arguments this season, Nach Baliye 9 saw another solid argument recently. This time, between host Maniesh Paul and judge Ahmed Khan.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the host was pissed with the delay in the shoot and because he was so annoyed, he ended up upsetting Ahmed Khan. The report suggests that Maniesh’s costume didn’t arrive on time and that delayed the shoot. The entire tension on the set further got multiplied when Manieshl lashed out at the technicians and mentioned that he needed to finish his shoot on time and if he won’t have his work finished first, then there will be no elimination.

All of this really upset Ahmed Khan who walked out of the set fuming over the alleged tantrums. The choreographer-turned-director didn’t like the mood on the sets and felt that Maniesh was creating an unnecessary ruckus. He was in such a hurry that he left his jacket on the floor and walked out. Later, Maniesh apologised to Khan and things got sorted.

This is just another new addition to all the other fights that happened in the season. Maniesh also had an argument with Raveena Tandon who serves as the second judge on the show. Recently, during the shoot of the semi-final episode, many choreographers staged boycott after getting pissed with Ahmed Khan’s rude comments during the face-off episode. Not just this, contestants like Urvashi Dholakia and Shraddha Arya alleged that the judges didn’t pay attention to their performances. Urvashi, in fact, had an argument with Raveena when she came back as the wild card entry over her statements in which she accused the judges of being biased towards some contestants.

Constant injuries on the sets, never-ending fights between the contestants and controversies at a big level have been a part of the show this season.