Television actor Namik Paul, who is known for playing Shravan Malhotra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Shiv Kapoor in Ek Deewaana Tha, has revealed that he is interested in doing roles for Hindu mythology shows, but he will do them only on one condition.

In an interview with IANS, Paul, who plays Angad Jindal in Kawach Mahashivratri, spoke about his childhood days and watching Mahabharata and Ramayan, and how he would like to be part of the reboot of such shows.

“I was in a boarding school then went to a college abroad, so I missed a lot of shows. But there were some shows that we never watched, but knew about them. ‘Kasautii…’ was one of them. It (acting in a reboot) can be a double-edged sword. There will always be comparisons, but playing those iconic characters would be exciting too,” he said.

“Earlier things were simpler. Maybe there were 10 shows. When I was a kid, everybody used to wake up on Sundays and watch Mahabharata and Ramayan. It was like a ritual,” he stated.

So, if someone offers him to play a role in these mythology shows, will he accept it?

“Yes, I will be up for the challenge if they give me a gym so that I can stay in shape. You don’t get to wear a lot of shirts in such shows so…,” quipped Namik.

As for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he said he didn’t turn it down.

“I had signed on for it (‘Kasautii…’), but they (makers) decided later that I would fit better as the lead of (‘Kawach…). I am ecstatic to do it,” he said.

Talking about his character Angad, he said: “He is like a 90s and 2000s Hindi film hero. He is all about family and love.”

In his last show Ek Deewaana Tha, he played a ghost. Kawach Mahashivratri deals with supernatural forces. What does he like about this genre?

“I think the last time playing a ghost was a novelty…like ‘Wow’. I am back to playing a normal character. You can be a normal person caught in extraordinary circumstances. That’s what most stories are about,” he shared.

With Inputs From IANS