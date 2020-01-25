Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Nandita Das joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have been opposite the Citizenship Amendment Act for over two months now. The actor was present at the Jaipur Literature Fest where she took a moment to talk about the nationwide protests being organised against the contentious act along with NRC (National Register of Citizens). Nandita minced no words in lending her supporting to the campaigns and said she is glad to see how the common men and women are on the streets to safeguard their constitution and making their voices heard.

The actor, who is popular for her work in films like Earth and Fire among others, called it ‘sad’ that the people who are living in the country for ‘four generations’ are being asked to ‘prove that they are Indians’. She added that the youth of the country has ‘created a hope’. Nandita highlighted the Shaheen Bagh protest which is being led solely by women across all age groups and said ‘every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now and we should speak up against the laws.

She went on to say that the international media is writing about what’s happening in our country and how ‘we are being divided on religious lines.’ The actor cited the Indian constitution to support her opinion and mentioned that equality is the very basis of our democracy no one should seek any sort of segregation on any grounds be it religion, caste or gender in the country.

Other celebrities from the movie business like Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Bharadwaj, Vishal Dadlani, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar among others have been openly speaking against the contentious CAA that passed in the Rajya Sabha in December last year.

Your thoughts?