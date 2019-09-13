Telugu movie Gang Leader starring Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Karthikeya has hit the screens today i.e. September 13. It has created a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. After getting the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification, fans couldn’t stop to watch it on the first day first show.
Nani’s Gang Leader is an action comedy film and it’s the director of the film Vikram Kumar who has written the story and dialogues for the movie. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Sankar and Mohan Cherukuri have produced it under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie cast includes Nani as Pencil Parthasarathy, Priyanka Arul Mohan as Priya, Lakshmi as Saraswathi, Kartikeya Gummakonda as the Main villain, Saranya Ponvannan as Varalakshmi, Shriya Reddy as Swathi, Praanya P Rao as Chinnu, Anish Kuruvilla, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Sathya.
Netizens have watched the morning show and the reviews from the audience are already out. Both critics and the audience have found the first half of the film to be brilliant.
Take a look at the reactions by Twitterati for Gang Leader:
The music is provided by Anirudh and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.