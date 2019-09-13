Telugu movie Gang Leader starring Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Karthikeya has hit the screens today i.e. September 13. It has created a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. After getting the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification, fans couldn’t stop to watch it on the first day first show.

Nani’s Gang Leader is an action comedy film and it’s the director of the film Vikram Kumar who has written the story and dialogues for the movie. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Sankar and Mohan Cherukuri have produced it under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie cast includes Nani as Pencil Parthasarathy, Priyanka Arul Mohan as Priya, Lakshmi as Saraswathi, Kartikeya Gummakonda as the Main villain, Saranya Ponvannan as Varalakshmi, Shriya Reddy as Swathi, Praanya P Rao as Chinnu, Anish Kuruvilla, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Sathya.

Netizens have watched the morning show and the reviews from the audience are already out. Both critics and the audience have found the first half of the film to be brilliant.

Take a look at the reactions by Twitterati for Gang Leader:

@NameisNani Super hit!! ❤️ Navvinchi, yedpinchi, paga theerchukuni mari champesaru! 🔥 #GangLeader Rendo show kuda chusaka ee photo tweet chedam ani wait chesanu! Thanks for humbly taking time to talk to a fan on Vinayaka Chavithi🤗 pic.twitter.com/aD8qfo9GYB — Sahithi Donkina (@sahithid13) September 13, 2019

#GangLeader First half ; Very nice first half. 👉Interval Scene Superb 👌

👉Nani Acting Excellent

👉Anirudh BGM 👍

Most Simplest vikram kumar film till date ..@NameisNani — Movies Box Office (@MovieBoxoffice5) September 13, 2019

#GangLeader Just watched. Mindblowing film. Kudos to @Vikram_K_Kumar what a amazing screenplay. For me gang leader is Lakshmi garu.(Saraswathi) “e bama maro badhra kali kadha ro” Twist and emotional scene on Lakshmi garu 🤙@ActorKartikeya as Racer @NameisNani @anirudhofficial 🤙 pic.twitter.com/DUijTJuMif — Cult audience🤸 (@filmby_NaRace) September 12, 2019

#GangLeader @NameisNani Excellent movie my rating is 4/5..screenplay and nani acting is simply superb 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — saikumar (@saikumarreddyt) September 12, 2019

Super hit ayithey lepandi otherwise don’t disturb 😄#GangLeader is all yours ❤️

Hope you all love it 🤗

Mee

Pencil Parthasarathy pic.twitter.com/iHOeRFyM5J — Nani (@NameisNani) September 13, 2019

#GangLeader brilliant movie. Karthikeya and Nani best performance.

Overall very good movie. The interval shot with chariot is great vision.

Vikram K Kumar. Take a bow.

Everyone should watch. — Karthik Ganduri (@karthikganduri) September 13, 2019

The music is provided by Anirudh and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.