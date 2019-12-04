Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri recently appeared on former adult star Brittni De La Mora’s talk show and opened up about her modeling days and how she turned down an offer from adult magazine Playboy. She also talked about her reservations about posing naked in front of the camera. Speaking on the show, Nargis said, “When I was modeling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls and they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. And of course I was like, ‘Playboy is so huge and the money was so much’! I was like ‘That’s a lot of money!’ But then I was like… no. I said no thanks, I’m good.”

“With models, you are just this mannequin. So, there are times when they ask you to do topless shots or to be like super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that”, she added.

She also revealed that she was comfortable working in Bollywood because they don’t do sex scenes. She said, “I was really happy to work in Bollywood because they don’t do sex scenes. So that made me so happy because I am so not into getting naked in front of the camera. Like I can’t do it. An overtly sexual or passionate scene would be very difficult for me because even though it’s acting and that’s what you are supposed to do, I just had reservations about that. So, I was happy about that.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nargis was last seen in Amavas. The film, directed by Bhushan Patel, had Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi as its main stars along with Vivan Bhatena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh, and Ali Asgar. Presented by Viiking Media Entertainment, the movie was a horror flick and hit theatres on January 11, 2019. She will be next seen in the action thriller film Torbaaz.