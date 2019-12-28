Gurugram: Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, had a narrow escape on late Thursday night after her car was reportedly hit by another vehicle.

As per reports, the accident happened at Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram, when the singer was returning from Sohna Road after a shopping session. It was then, that a high-speed car hit Sapna’s car from behind and after the collision, the driver of the second car escaped.

While, she has not suffered any injuries, the car has been badly damaged in this accident with the number plate and driver’s seat mangled due to the collision. The rear part of the vehicle has also been damaged in this accident.

Inspector Mukesh, in-charge of Badshahpur police station, said that no complaint has been received from the singer yet. The officers have assured that once a complaint has been filed, they will look into the matter and take action accordingly.

A well known face in Haryana, Sapna first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans with glamorous pictures that she regularly updates on Instagram.

She has also appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films.