It was in April 15 1912 when the Titanic — then the world’s largest passenger ship — sank in the North Atlantic Ocean, taking down more than 1,500 passengers and crew. Since then, many documentaries and movies have been made on the incident. National Geographic is now coming up a new documentary, Mission Titanic, which will release globally next year.

For the documentary, which has been filmed by Atlantic Productions, the wreck of RMS Titanic has been revisited. A manned submersible went down to the bottom of the North Atlantic (3,810 meters/12,500 feet) in a groundbreaking expedition in early August.

Five dives were made over eight days at the Titanic’s resting place, 370 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, reports atlanticproductions.tv.

Using high-tech equipment, the team captured footage and images of the wreck that can be used to create 3D models for future augmented and virtual reality.

“Mission Titanic will air on National Geographic in 2020. Our team of passionate explorers are currently surveying the wreckage of the Titanic that sank over 100 years ago as a part of our constant efforts of spotlighting stories of exploration,” a National Geographic spokesperson said.

Lying almost 4,000 meters below in cold water of one-degree Celcius, the wreck has become vulnerable to sweeping eddies and everchanging sea currents. Salt corrosion, metal-eating bacteria and deep current action have had an impact on the wreck.

The team observed an area of particular deterioration was the officer’s quarters of the ship, where the captain had his rooms.