Amitabh Bachchan‘s grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda are having loads of fun with their grandmother Ritu Nanda and aunt Nitasha Nanda and we have proof.

Famous socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the Nanda family. In the picture, Agastya can be seen pulling his aunt’s cheek while Navya wraps her arms around her grandmother.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi is dating Navya Naveli Nanda. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Meezaan reacted to the rumours and said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone”.

Earlier, pictures of and Agastya and Navya from former’s graduation day went viral on social media. Their mother Sweta Bachchan could not keep calm and flooded her Instagram with pictures from his graduation.

Sweta took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Agastya and Navya and captioned it, “In the blink of an eye – congratulations Gus you made it.” In another, Sweta can be seen with her son. She captioned it, “Journey wisely “.