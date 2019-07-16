The much-anticipated rap song Swaggy Chudiyan, crooned by multi-talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to be dropped soon. While fans wait for the track from Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directorial Bole Chudiyan, Nawaz gave a sneak-peek into it that immediately set the Internet swooning.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nawaz shared the teaser ahead of the song and while his brief performance left fans smitten, Tamannaah Bhatia’s naughty cameo sent hearts aflutter. The teaser shows Nawaz crooning the song in a recording studio, wearing the typical headset, only to be distracted by Tamannaah’s glamorous entry. The teaser was captioned, “Excited to share the teaser of my first ever Rap song #Swaggychudiyan with @tamannaahspeaks for #BoleChudiyan directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui . thank u team @woodpeckermv #KiranBhatia #rajeshbhatia, @zeemusiccompany @kumaarofficial @anuragbedi” (sic).

Nawaz reportedly essays the role of a bangle seller and will render the rap song ‘Swaggy Chudiyan’ when he sets up his own factory in the movie.

Speaking to a leading news agency, Shams had mentioned earlier, “When I sounded him (Nawaz) out, he was a little hesitant but after some rehearsals with Kumaar and the composer duo, he got into the groove and now is excited to record for his first rap song. Many actors have been singing for their films and considering that the rap is written with Nawaz bhai’s character in mind, we thought it’s best if he sings it himself since it suits his voice well.”

Expected to go on floors from July 25 in Rajasthan, it is interesting to notice that Bole Chudiya marks Shamas Nawab’s directorial debut while it is bankrolled under the banner of Woodpecker Movies, belonging to Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.