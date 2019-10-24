Popular for his meaty characters in films that often mirror reality, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of a new film which is slightly different than the kind of films he is known to perform in. The actor is getting ready for the release of Motichoor Chaknachoor in which he has been paired with Athiya Shetty.

The film is about a middle-aged man who fails to get a suitable bride for himself until he meets Athiya’s character who agrees to marry him thinking he works in Dubai and she would get a chance to visit a place out of India. Both the plot, the storyline and the treatment of the film is something that is not associated with Nawaz’ name usually. However, the actor, in his latest interview, gave a rather honest answer on why he signed the film.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is a film which, though interesting, is away from reality. Nawazuddin said he accepted the film for two reasons – first, he thought as an actor, he has a duty to entertain his audience in every possible manner and second, he wanted to break a stereotype. Nawaz said the place of a hero in Bollywood hasn’t changed even today. The actor said the audience is still looking out for a hero who’s tall, fair and handsome but with Motichoor Chaknachoor, he is breaking that beauty standard.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Nawaz revealed that this Debamitra Biswal-directorial is a commercial film and he is playing a hero who’s neither tall nor fair. He also said the films with a formula works for the audience and even today, the kinds of small budgeted films that are being made, are formula films with their settings changed. “People love formula films where there are four songs, a bit of comedy and a happy ending. Only the budget and location have changed – earlier, the weddings would happen in Switzerland, now the setting is Meerut or Lucknow,” the actor said.

Further, he went on to say that the audience likes ‘superficial cinema’ and Motichoor Chaknachoor is his attempt at offering the same kind of cinema to them.

What do you think of Nawazuddin’s performance in Motichoor Chaknachoor? The film is releasing on November 15.