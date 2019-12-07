Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s younger sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui passed away from breast cancer. A report in Hindustan Times reveals that Nawazuddin’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui confirmed the news and mentioned that the funeral will happen on Sunday. It is also reported that Nawazuddin was in the US when he got to know about Syama’s death. The funeral will be held at Nawaz’ ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.

It was in October last year that Nawazuddin took to social media and revealed that his sister was suffering from breast cancer since the age of 18. The actor praised his younger sister for keeping her spirit up and fighting bravely against the life-threatening disease. He also thanked the doctors who were treating Syama.

The caption on Nawaz’ post read, “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem” (sic)

My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18

bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds

she turns 25 2day & still fighting

M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her

& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018

May her soul rest in peace!