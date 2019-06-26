Neena Gupta has been setting some major fashion goals with her Instagram pictures. The actor can carry any outfit with a certain poise. From maxi dresses to stylish designer outfits, Neena keeps upgrading her style statement.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Neena was asked about her mini dresses, plunging necklines, and thigh-high slits and if she intended to bag roles of younger heroines by donning the stylish outfits. To this, Neena said, “I won’t get younger roles because of the fashionable clothes. I am glad that God has given me a good body”.

“I am fashion conscious and love to experiment. Meri hot pictures ko bahut comments milte hain and the regular photos don’t get many likes. I am enjoying the appreciation I am getting on social media. Very rarely do I get a negative comment,” the Badhaai Ho actor added.

Neena started her career in the film industry with the 1982 film Gandhi. She also featured in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khalnayak, Mandi among many others. She has recently been applauded for her performance in Badhaai Ho which did wonders at the Box Office. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around a family where a middle-aged married couple (played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) expect another child. It beautifully showcases how they deal with society. Ayushmann plays the role of the elder son of the couple while Sanya plays his love interest. The film also stars Surekha Sikri and Shardul Rana in pivotal roles.

Neena Gupta will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga which is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She recently revealed that she is looking out for a platform to relaunch her 1990s’ cult TV show Saans.