Delhi’s theatre training institute, National School of Drama (NSD) teaches their student the art of acting. It’s an elite institute from where several of our acclaimed actors and directors have passed out from. Notable alumni Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from the National School of Drama days. While sharing the slideshow of other actors pictures, she wrote, “When we all started at National School of Drama! #Throwback”.

Neena Gupta passed from the NSD in 1980. Besides herself, she shared photos of such eminent actors like Anupam Kher, Zeenat Khan, Alok Nath, Annu Kapoor (Anil Kapoor), Satish Kaushik, Pankaj Kapoor and Susmita Mukherjee.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram When we all started at National School of Drama! #Throwback A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jun 22, 2019 at 1:15am PDT

Neena started her career in the film industry with the 1982 film Gandhi. She also featured in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khalnayak, Mandi among many others. She has recently been applauded for her performance in Badhaai Ho which did wonders at the Box Office. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Neena Gupta’s next will be Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama ‘Panga’ slated to hit the screens next year on January 24. She recently revealed that she is looking out for a platform to relaunch her 1990s’ cult TV show Saans.

Anupam Kher, who made his debut with ‘Saaransh’ in 1984, looks different with moustaches while Alok Nath in stubble and moustaches can easily be recognised. Again actor Satish Kaushik with side-parted hair and moustaches is difficult to identify.

Donning a printed shirt Pankaj Kapoor looks absolutely charming. Another actor who is well known for her works in movies as well as TV serials, Sushmita Mukherjee looks beautiful in traditional attire.