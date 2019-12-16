Veteran actor Neena Gupta was all set to play the role of mother to Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty‘s upcoming cop drama. However, things don’t seem the same now. A report in a leading daily has revealed that the actor has stepped out of the film because her character was not shaping up the way it was expected to be. Neena ji, as she is lovingly called, was told that her role in the film is not being fully etched out the way it was planned. She heard the problem and opted to back out. This didn’t cause any issue between her relationship with Rohit though.

As revealed by Mid-Day, Neena understood the requirement and how it was not possible for the director to do justice with her character anymore. She joked with Rohit that he will have to make sure to offer her a proper role in his next film. They share a cordial relationship.

The report in the daily quoted a source revealing how various things led to the decision. The source also mentioned that Neena had already shot for a few days with the team when the development came to her light. “After filming with her for a few days, the makers realised that her track was not fitting seamlessly into the larger narrative. When it was conveyed to Neenaji that her part wouldn’t be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film,” said the source.

Earlier, while expressing her excitement of working on Sooryavanshi with Akshay, Katrina Kaif and others, Neena talked highly of her role and mentioned that she wasn’t playing a conventional mother and her role was going to surprise many.

Too bad that the audience will have to wait some more to see Neena ji on screen after her beautiful performance in 2018 release Badhaai Ho! Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi hits the theatres on March 27 as the big Eid release next year.