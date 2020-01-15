Actor Neena Gupta might have been struggling through getting work in the industry when she openly requested the makers to give her some work in a viral social media post but the actor is in a happy phase now. From 2017, when she made that post, to today, when she’s working round the clock in various interesting projects, a lot has changed. The actor has found a new zeal, has become more comfortable with today’s work culture with successful films in her kitty and many awards for her performances. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Neena talked about all this and something that hints at how things from the past always leave an imprint that you can’t remove. The actor once again spoke out on having a child out of wedlock.

Neena is not just a popular actor today but also a proud mother of one of the best-known fashion designers in the industry – Masaba Gupta. The actor shares a beautiful bond with her daughter and she often says that she never kept any fact about her birth hidden from her. In her latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Neena mentioned how having Masaba outside marriage is one decision from the past she would ‘rethink’. “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered,” said Neena.

Masaba is the daughter of Neena and former West Indies cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards. After being raised by her mother in Delhi and Mumbai, Masaba reconnected with her father at the age of 20 and now the two share a strong bond. Meanwhile, Neena is gearing up for the release of ’83 in which she plays the role of Raj Kumari, Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s mother to Ranveer Singh who essays the role of Dev in the film. The actor also has Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan up her sleeves which is a gay love story featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. She has signed Nikkhil Advani’s cross-border love story with Arjun Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh.