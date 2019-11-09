There’s a new picture of actors and love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on social media and the fans can’t resist gushing over it. It’s actually a set of two pictures which was shared by one of the fanclubs of Ranbir on Instagram. The pictures seem to have bee clicked sometime in New York when the entire Kapoor family (and Alia) were together in the past.

More than Alia’s chemistry with Ranbir, both the pictures show her bonding with his mother Neetu Kapoor. In one picture, she is seen posing while inclining towards Neetu and holding Ranbir’s arms with the other hand. In the second picture, mommy Kapoor herself stands up and hugs Alia while posing for the picture with the family. Other faces seen in the pictures are Rima Jain, Bharat Sahani, Natasha Nanda, Ranbir’s niece Samaira Sahani and other members of the Kapoor family. Check out both the pictures here:

Both Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating for over a year now. It is believed that their chemistry began on the sets of Brahmastra which is being directed by Ayaan Mukherjee and from then, nothing came in between. Ranbir and Alia now don’t shy away from giving appearances together in the media or expressing their contribution in each other’s life while accepting awards for their good performances in films.

Ranbir’s family also seems quite fascinated with Alia’s affection towards him. Mom Neetu, who’s believed to have never liked any of Ranbir’s girlfriends in the past, seems especially affectionate towards Alia. The same is visible in how she makes beautiful posts about her and includes her in the happy family portraits. What do you think?