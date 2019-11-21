Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their daughter Mehr’s first birthday in Amritsar. Neha and Angad took Mehr to the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their little daughter. The couple later shared several photos from their visit to the temple on social media.

In the photos that are now going viral on social media, Neha and Angad are seen holding little Mehr and teaching her to fold her hands and seek blessings from the All-Mighty. The pictures show the munchkin wearing a tiny white coloured suit with a dupatta on her head. However, her face is not visible in the photos. Neha looks stunning in her yellow coloured polka-dotted suit while Angad looks good in a basic plaid shirt and a pair of blue denim.

Both the actors took to Twitter to share the happy photos from the visit to Harmandir Sahib. While Angad’s post read, “Mehr turns 1. Thank you for the blessings #goldentemple #Amritsar”, Neha wrote, “Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein … #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple 😇” (sic)

Neha and Angad gave birth to Mehr in November 2018. They got married in a small wedding ceremony in Delhi in May last year. The couple, for a long time, hid the news of her pregnancy in public. However, later, as Neha and Angad announced the arrival of their baby, they revealed that Neha feared losing out on job opportunities due to her pregnancy and that’s why she decided to hide the news for as long as she could.

Neha and Angad’s social media accounts are filled with photos of Mehr. However, there’s no picture in which the baby’s face is visible.