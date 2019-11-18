On November 18, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first baby girl and named the little munchkin Mehr. Their cute daughter turned one on Monday and the couple planned to visit Amritsar with the entire family. Taking to Instagram, Angad has shared a couple of photos with his wife Neha and little Mehr. In the photo, while Angad and Mehr can be seen twinning in blue, Neha looks beautiful in a yellow-blue kurta with a balloon in her hand which says ‘1’. Neha and Angad try to play and cuddle with her. The couple looks adorable and it will steal your heart away.

Sharing the photos, Angad wrote, “Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always. Love your dad. Angad. @nehadhupia Waheguru mehr kare.❤️❤️😇🙏 thank you @rjdeigg for these memories 📸”.

Neha also shared the same pictures with a different caption “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel …. my heart is so full of love… I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you … Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein 🎉❤️😍”.

Check the pics here:

Neha and Angad surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony last year. Following that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot.