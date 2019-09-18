As Mehr, the baby girl of actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, turned 10 months old, the proud parents could not hold their excitement. Taking to their respective Instagram profiles, both of them shared some adorable posts for their little munchkin. Neha shared a boomerang video where Mehr can be seen sitting and enjoying the sandy beach in her own way.

Neha captioned it as, “May the sun always shine on you … may the love in your heart be deeper than the depths of the ocean … may your head always be high, and your head always be high and your ponytail even higher our baby girl … #10months today … @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi. (sic)”

Angad, on the other hand, shared the pictures from their boat ride where Mehr can be seen comfortably wrapped in her daddy’s arms. He captioned it as, “Always in her daddy’s arms our little girl is #10months today… #gurumehrkare @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia. (sic)”



Earlier during an interview with IANS, Neha said that Mehr was her first priority. “When you are pregnant, a lot of people tell you a lot of different things…That when you have children ‘your life will change’ and all of that…(After delivering) your sleep pattern changes, mindset changes and the place in your heart gets occupied,” she said.

She further added, “The person becomes number one in your head and heart and you are like ‘how did this happen in just one second’. My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom, so I prioritise that as well.”

Neha and Angad surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony last year. Following that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot.