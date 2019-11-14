Proud parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have wished their fans ‘Happy Children’s Day’ with an adorable picture. Taking to Instagram, Angad has shared a couple of photos with his wife Neha and little munchkin Mehr. In the photo, while Neha and Mehr can be seen twinning in pink, Angad looks dapper in a floral blue kurta. Neha can be seen carrying Mehr in her hands and Angad tries to play with her. The couple looks adorable and it will steal your heart away.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “#happychildrensday keep the child in you alive always. Stay child like forever.. smile more and love a lot more @nehadhupia @rjdeigg. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier during an interview with IANS, Neha said that Mehr was her first priority. “When you are pregnant, a lot of people tell you a lot of different things…That when you have children ‘your life will change’ and all of that…(After delivering) your sleep pattern changes, mindset changes and the place in your heart gets occupied,” she said.

She further added, “The person becomes number one in your head and heart and you are like ‘how did this happen in just one second’. My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom, so I prioritise that as well.”

Neha and Angad surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony last year. Following that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

On the work front, while Angad has got important roles in many upcoming Hindi films, Neha has begun the fourth season of her chat show No Filter Neha. She shot the first episode of her show with Gully Boy fame Siddhanth Chaturvedi.