Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became parents to a beautiful baby girl November 18, 2018, and named her Mehr. She has now turned eight months old and on the occasion, Neha shared an adorable picture of her ‘little miss sunshine’.

Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Mehr where she can be seen sitting and playing on the bed donning a beautiful white dress. She captioned the image as, “8 months with our little miss sunshine ☀️ … @mehrdhupiabedi “.

Neha, who won the Miss India crown in 2002, earlier said that after marriage and bearing a child, she feels she owns three crowns.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Neha revealed that Mehr is her first priority. “When you are pregnant, lot of people tell you a lot of different things…That when you have children ‘your life will change’ and all of that…(After delivering) your sleep pattern changes, mindset changes and the place in your heart gets occupied,” she said.

“The person becomes number one in your head and heart and you are like ‘how did this happen in just one second’. My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom, so I prioritise that as well,” she added.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony last year. Pots that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

On the professional front, Neha is seen hosting the third season of the chat show BFFs with Vogue.