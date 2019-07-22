Neha Dhupia has lately been sharing a lot of pictures of her little munchkin Mehr Dhupia Bedi. She recently made the best use of Mehr’s sleeping picture by editing it and adding text to it that read ‘GO AWAY MONDAY’.

Sharing the adorable photo of her baby girl sleeping, she captioned it, “#mood … #monday … @mehrdhupiabedi is feelin it too”.

Mehr recently turned eight months old and on the occasion, mother Neha treated her fans with a photo of Mehr in a white dress. In the photo, Mehr can be seen sitting and playing on the bed donning a beautiful white dress. She captioned the image as, “8 months with our little miss sunshine ☀️ … @mehrdhupiabedi.”

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Neha revealed that Mehr is her first priority. “When you are pregnant, lot of people tell you a lot of different things…That when you have children ‘your life will change’ and all of that…(After delivering) your sleep pattern changes, mindset changes and the place in your heart gets occupied,” she said.

“The person becomes number one in your head and heart and you are like ‘how did this happen in just one second’. My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom, so I prioritise that as well,” she added.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony last year. Pots that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

On the professional front, Neha is seen hosting the third season of the chat show BFFs with Vogue.