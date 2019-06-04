Television’s popular reality show Bigg Boss will soon be back with the season 13 with the same host actor Salman Khan. Before the show goes on air, every year there are media reports on celebrities as commoners who are added in the list of participants. The latest one which is doing rounds on social media is popular singer Neha Kakkar’s ex-boyfriend and Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. He has been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 13.

Himansh Kohli started his career with Channel V’s Humse Hai Life. He then went on to do movies like Yaariyan and Sweetiee Weds NRI. Himansh made headlines last year after his much-talked-about break up with Neha Kakkar. He had confessed his love for the singer on Indian Idol 10 show but they called it quits in December.

It is being said that the names that have been added in the list are those of Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay, Zareen Khan, Karan Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Meghna Malik, Dayanand Shetty and Karan Vohra.

However, the ‘Hate Story 3’ actress Zareen Khan took to her social media account and clarified that she is not participating in ‘Bigg Boss 13. Sharing the same, she tweeted, “I’m amused to read news articles about me which I’m not aware of myself The news about me being in #BiggBoss13 is completely FALSE.”

This season, the Bigg Boss house will be located in a different location. Apart from the fifth season, wherein the house was located in ND Studio, Karjat, all the seasons have been shot at Lonavla, Mumbai. The set designer of the show, Omung Kumar has confirmed that the upcoming season will have a new location.